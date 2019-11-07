Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 1.4% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.48. 94,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,595. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 440,455 shares valued at $50,711,547. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

