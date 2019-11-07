Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Issues Earnings Results

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Elevate Credit updated its FY19 guidance to $0.63-0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 4,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,167. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $182.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $65,550.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $156,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.