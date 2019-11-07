Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,230 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.77.

EA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.47. 47,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,432. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $481,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $845,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,852. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.