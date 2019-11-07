Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $46,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,900 shares of company stock worth $5,464,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.32.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

