eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to announce $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.55. eHealth posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 target price on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. First Analysis upgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.73.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $716,377.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $123,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $374,440 and have sold 13,513 shares worth $1,262,668. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in eHealth by 2,002.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in eHealth by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 561,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,171. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 4.12. eHealth has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $112.22.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

