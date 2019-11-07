Edward P. Grace III Sells 6,766 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) insider Edward P. Grace III sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $113,668.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:MCI opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.
About Barings Corporate Investors
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
