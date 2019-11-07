Edward P. Grace III Sells 6,766 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) insider Edward P. Grace III sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $113,668.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MCI opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 9.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 384,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 18.9% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 50,684 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 168,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.