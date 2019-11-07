Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 184.90 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 184 ($2.40), approximately 246,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 119,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.40 ($2.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $524.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.75.

In other news, insider Henry Strutt bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £99,110 ($129,504.77).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

