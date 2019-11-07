eBitcoin Price Hits $0.0111 on Exchanges (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. eBitcoin has a market capitalization of $209,557.00 and approximately $2,064.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00222284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.01474157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00117948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About eBitcoin

eBitcoin was first traded on September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBitcoin’s official website is ebitcoin.org . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

