Eastern Bank Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Page Arthur B raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 15,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 41,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Xylem by 1,224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Xylem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,189 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $77.92. 27,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

