Eastern Bank Purchases 2,698 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 527.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 231.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.36. The stock had a trading volume of 84,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.