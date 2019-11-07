Eastern Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,713,000 after purchasing an additional 458,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,090,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,251,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,315,000 after acquiring an additional 420,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $91.40. 732,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.23. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Eaton from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eaton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $87.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,893,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.