Eastern Bank Increases Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $17,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $2,983,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,860,010.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Crimmins sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $2,874,117.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,676 shares of company stock worth $20,135,128. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BURL traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.17. 17,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $209.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.22.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 163.50% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $168.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.39.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

