Eastern Bank Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 52.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $28.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,319.37. 97,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,238.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,299.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,406.25.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

