Eastern Bank Decreases Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,148 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of State Street by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of State Street by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,636,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,777,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,149,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,482,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,020. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.02.

NYSE STT traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 100,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,774. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.