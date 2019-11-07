e-Chat (ECHT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,175.00

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, e-Chat has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. e-Chat has a total market capitalization of $7,792.00 and approximately $10,175.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Chat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Chat alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.23 or 0.06909279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000988 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014855 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00046903 BTC.

About e-Chat

ECHT is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io . e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Chat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Chat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.