DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($166.28) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €132.33 ($153.88).

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €156.00 ($181.40) on Tuesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of €106.50 ($123.84) and a 12-month high of €153.60 ($178.60). The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 26.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of €134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €133.25.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

