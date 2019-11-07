Dwight C. Schar Sells 1,922 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Dwight C. Schar sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,481.03, for a total value of $6,690,539.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,591,114.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,515.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,663.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,463.89. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,185.10 and a 12-month high of $3,946.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $48.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 212.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth about $175,206,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,880,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. Bank of America upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,799.83.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

