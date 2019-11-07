Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Watford as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watford by 762.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth $3,377,000. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Watford by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 95,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth $2,466,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Watford stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watford Hldg Ltd will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Watford in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

