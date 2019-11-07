Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Watford as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watford by 762.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth $3,377,000. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Watford by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 95,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth $2,466,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Watford stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.99.
WTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Watford in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.
Watford Company Profile
Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
