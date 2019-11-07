Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 861 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in VF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Get VF alerts:

VFC opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,217.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,021 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,376. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.