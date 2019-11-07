Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,423 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 389.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRC opened at $37.03 on Thursday. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $984.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $72,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

