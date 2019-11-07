Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,701,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 30,659 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 435,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMCH opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.91. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.31%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $372,799.00. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,252.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,696 shares of company stock worth $3,676,884. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

