Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duerr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.31 ($34.08).

DUE stock opened at €30.60 ($35.58) on Thursday. Duerr has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a twelve month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of €25.01 and a 200 day moving average of €28.52.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

