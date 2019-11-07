Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.31 ($34.08).

Get Duerr alerts:

Shares of Duerr stock traded up €0.45 ($0.52) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €30.05 ($34.94). 698,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €25.01 and its 200 day moving average is €28.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. Duerr has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1 year high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.