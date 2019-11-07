DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Cowen

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
DSPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.
DSPG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. 191,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,827. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $355.52 million, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 111.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DSP Group by 473.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DSP Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DSP Group during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DSP Group during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
See Also: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.