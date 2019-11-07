DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Cowen

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DSPG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. 191,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,827. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $355.52 million, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 111.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DSP Group by 473.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DSP Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DSP Group during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DSP Group during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

