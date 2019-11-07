DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.31

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.31 and last traded at C$10.30, with a volume of 2900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DREAM Unlimited from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on DREAM Unlimited from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.38.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

