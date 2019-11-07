DPRating (RATING) Market Capitalization Tops $424,570.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One DPRating token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Gate.io, UEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $424,570.00 and approximately $68,221.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00222161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.14 or 0.01428307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029067 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00120164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,798,563,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,031,479 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, UEX and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.