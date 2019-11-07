Dougherty & Co Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for IMPINJ in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02.

PI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of PI opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. IMPINJ has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

In other news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,798 shares of company stock worth $1,444,321 over the last 90 days. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth about $2,691,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth about $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

