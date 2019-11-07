Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $92.29

Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and traded as low as $88.00. Dotdigital Group shares last traded at $89.65, with a volume of 2,816,802 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOTD shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.19 million and a PE ratio of 32.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

About Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

