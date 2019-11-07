Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.75. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIIBF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Dorel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

