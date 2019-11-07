Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Get Donegal Group alerts:

DGICA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $428.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.27.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Donegal Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -58.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 664,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donegal Group (DGICA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.