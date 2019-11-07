Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 515,281 iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 515,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,939,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

NEAR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 429,186 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27.

