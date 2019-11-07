Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEAR. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 355,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 133,783 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 61,683 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 886.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,334 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MEAR remained flat at $$50.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

