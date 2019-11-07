Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 2.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $35,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 18.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.19. 26,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen started coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

