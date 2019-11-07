Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 61,002 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212,356. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $247.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

