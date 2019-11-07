Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,608 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 199,077 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.