Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $253.53

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $253.53 and traded as high as $283.40. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at $272.80, with a volume of 985,873 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have commented on DOM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 274.44 ($3.59).
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 254.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 32.45.
In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £27,900 ($36,456.29).
About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.