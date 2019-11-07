Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $253.53

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $253.53 and traded as high as $283.40. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at $272.80, with a volume of 985,873 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on DOM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 274.44 ($3.59).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 254.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 32.45.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. will post 1804.9999703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £27,900 ($36,456.29).

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

