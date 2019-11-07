Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Trading Down 5.9%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.46 and last traded at $69.48, 5,879 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 678,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 2.06% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

