Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) Trading Down 0.8%

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.60, approximately 9,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 30,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) by 6,874.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,267,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,192,400 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares comprises about 0.3% of Jane Street Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jane Street Group LLC owned 752.56% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares worth $156,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

