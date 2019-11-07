Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.30

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07), with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Digitalbox Company Profile (LON:DBOX)

Digitalbox Publishing Ltd creates digital marketing campaigns. The company also publishes Entertainment Daily, an entertainment news web portal. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digitalbox Publishing (Holdings) Limited.

