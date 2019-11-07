Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.39. 2,135,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.64%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 82.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,455 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 34,468 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 15.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 76,157 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 15.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,145 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 21.4% in the second quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 44,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

