Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DRNA. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. 434,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.29. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $191,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,180 shares of company stock worth $686,868 in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,347,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,088,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 759,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 518,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after buying an additional 406,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.