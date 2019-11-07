DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.76

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €12.76 ($14.84) and last traded at €12.56 ($14.60), with a volume of 11346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €12.60 ($14.65).

A number of analysts recently commented on DIC shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIC Asset has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.68 ($13.58).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.75 and a 200 day moving average of €10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.01 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.