Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.87% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.18.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $119.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 4,186 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall J. Holder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.