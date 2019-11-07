DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $198.50 and last traded at $192.83, with a volume of 111532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.12.

The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $182.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $175,751.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $2,146,294.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,014 shares of company stock valued at $16,183,576. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 23.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 20.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

