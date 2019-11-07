DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $1,575,000.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 14,322 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $2,146,294.92.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $1,701,300.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00.

DexCom stock traded up $38.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.19. 142,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,917. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.05. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.05 and a 52-week high of $178.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.97 and its 200 day moving average is $145.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DexCom by 359.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $817,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,983,000 after buying an additional 1,048,855 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,391,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,574,000 after buying an additional 944,642 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 358.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after buying an additional 218,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 89.5% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 262,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $182.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

