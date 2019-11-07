Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DTE. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €17.60 ($20.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.72 ($19.45).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €15.30 ($17.80) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.17.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

