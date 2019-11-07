Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,443,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 418,714 shares.The stock last traded at $11.87 and had previously closed at $11.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DESP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $19.00 price target on Despegar.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $777.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Despegar.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,157,000 after buying an additional 783,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Despegar.com by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 456,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 75,242 shares during the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.