Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.
Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. 513,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,239. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.
In related news, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,160,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,894.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 50,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,187,982.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,291.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,833. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
