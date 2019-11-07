Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. 513,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,239. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,160,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,894.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 50,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,187,982.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,291.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,833. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

