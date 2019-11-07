Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.52. 752,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,926. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $154,887.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $225,715.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

