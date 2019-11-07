Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on TACO. BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

